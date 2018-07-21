Slow speed chase: John Deer Tractor leads Denver cops on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, CO- Call it a slow speed chase, on Friday night cops in Denver were in hot pursuit of this stolen John Deer tractor.

The suspect drove through the streets of downtown, hitting cars and damaging buildings along the way.

After about 30 minutes cops decided to take down the tractor tyrant, ramming into the suspect with a police car.

"It was really impressive what this cop did. No hesitance. Crashes and then jumps out immediately I want to say no more than five seconds after the crash,” said one witness.

The driver was pulled from the tractor and tased and had to be hospitalized after it was over.

Two officers were also injured but expected to be okay.

Now that's one way to trac-tor down a suspect!