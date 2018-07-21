Heat wave doesn’t stop children from enjoying STEM event at Klyde Warren Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- This Texas heat wave has canceled many events in the Metroplex, one, however, is pushing through the heat at Klyde Warren Park.

"So this event behind us is called, Celebrate STEM in the Park, which is a true celebration of science, technology, engineering and math for students here locally in Dallas." said Christiana Yebra of Dallas Millennial Club.

More than 1,500 kids from across North Texas came together for the fun learning experience put together by the Dallas Millennial Club.

"There is a lot of negative stigma around millennials and our generation about a lack of giving a lack of philanthropy. But, I look at this crowd and I look at this group and we funded a lot of great activities for students. It's something we wanted to do, STEM just made sense in Dallas." said Yebra.

Dallas Millennial Club hopes to make the STEM in the Park a yearly event. So, while it's smart to keep cool this summer, it's also cool to be smart!