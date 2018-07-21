Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- What started as an already solemn day for the Dallas Police Department ended tragically after one of their own was killed.

Senior Corporal Earl Jamie Givens was struck and killed early morning by a SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Bonnie View Road, leaving nearby streets closed for most of the day.

Officer Givens was serving as part of a motorcycle escort for a fellow officer's burial when he was hit.

“The driver of a Kia Sportage, struck him at a high rate of speed. His fellow officers immediately turned around and rendered aid until Dallas Fire Rescue arrived. Senior Corporal Givens was pronounced deceased upon his arrival here at Baylor Hospital,” said DPD Chief Rene Hall.

Officer Givens was a 32 year old veteran of the Dallas Police Department and served in the motor unit since 2012. His friends describe him as a "great guy."

The driver, a 25-year-old unidentified black male, crashed into a concrete divider and was later arrested for failing a sobriety test and driving while intoxicated.

“We are just asking you to just keep the Givens family in your prayers, keep the Dallas Police Department in your prayers, keep the City of Dallas in your prayers,” said Hall.

Charges are pending for the driver.