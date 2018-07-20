Foul play not suspected in body of missing Plano mom found in creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Police have found the body of a Plano woman who disappeared after driving her car off the George W. Bush Turnpike. She's been identified as 28-year-old Libby Davis.

Her car was found crashed in Plano on Wednesday afternoon, her body nowhere to be found -- until Wednesday night. Police say they discovered Davis' body in a creek not far from the accident. They say they do not suspect foul play.

In a Twitter post, her husband said Libby was dealing with depression and anxiety.

Yesterday, my wife Libby—dealing with some apparently severe depression & anxiety— drove her car off the side of the road in Plano and fled on foot. She’s now been missing 16 hours. She’s 5’7”—brown eyes and hair. She was in black gym shorts and a black tank pic.twitter.com/5u2xP5Vodd — Kevin Davis (@KevintheDavis) July 19, 2018