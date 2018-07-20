Foul play not suspected in body of missing Plano mom found in creek

PLANO - Police have found the body of a Plano woman who disappeared after driving her car off the George W. Bush Turnpike. She's been identified as 28-year-old Libby Davis.
Her car was found crashed in Plano on Wednesday afternoon, her body nowhere to be found -- until Wednesday night. Police say they discovered Davis' body in a creek not far from the accident. They say they do not suspect foul play.
In a Twitter post, her husband said Libby was dealing with depression and anxiety.
33.019843 -96.698886