Foul play not suspected in body of missing Plano mom found in creek

Posted 9:58 am, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:57AM, July 20, 2018

PLANO - Police have found the body of a Plano woman who disappeared after driving her car off the George W. Bush Turnpike. She's been identified as 28-year-old Libby Davis.

Her car was found crashed in Plano on Wednesday afternoon, her body nowhere to be found -- until Wednesday night. Police say they discovered Davis' body in a creek not far from the accident. They say they do not suspect foul play.

In a Twitter post, her husband said Libby was dealing with depression and anxiety.

