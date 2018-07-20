Dallas police release photo of Oak Lawn shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - We told you weeks ago about the shooting in an Oak Lawn neighborhood that was all caught on video, the bullets going into a home's nursery and hitting a small child. Now, Dallas police have a suspect.

Take a good look at this picture.

Dallas police believe this is guy took part in that shootout that happened about two weeks ago. Bullets from the shooting went into a room where a three-year-old was sleeping! Police say the suspect is between 15 and 25 years old.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for info leading to his arrest. If you recognize him, contact Dallas Police.