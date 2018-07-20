10 arrested in Denton County online sexual predator operation

DENTON – Ten people were arrested during a joint solicitation operation in Denton County.

The individuals were met by police at a location where they thought they would be meeting up with minors to have sexual intercourse. One suspect brought what is believed to be drug laced gummy bears. ICE placed an immigration detainer on one of the suspects. Five were residents of Denton County.

All 10 are charged with online solicitation of a minor. Warrants will be obtained for three more suspects who failed to meet at the location of the bust.

“This type of operation should open the eyes of parents and other citizens to the dangers that lurk the internet,” Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a statement. “We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to protect our most precious resource, our kids.”