Thursday is Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo

DALLAS - Thursday is Dollar Day Summer 2018 at the Dallas Zoo!

And the Texas heat wave may not be stopping some of you from going out and seeing the animals. Admission is $1, but free for Zoo members and kids under 2 years of age; they'll also have $2 hot dogs and selected snacks, along with $5 giraffe feedings.

For those of you braving the high temperatures to catch this deal, make sure you drink plenty of water. In fact, start right now.

Because those triple digits are no joke!