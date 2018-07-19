Pimp my lounge: Richardson teachers surprised with updated teacher’s lounge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON-- From bland to glam, Richardson Elementary School teachers got a fancy surprise when they walked into their teacher's lounge!

"This is amazing! I couldn't even imagine it would look like this. This is amazing," one teacher said.

"Yeah, I'm never going to want to leave here," another teacher said.

All these elegant updates are courtesy the Shanty2chic sisters; D.I.Y. home improvement experts and hosts of HGTV's Open Concept.

"We wanted to give them like a good seating area over here. We've got a coffee bar right here and just kind of make it a place where they can get away from the classroom for a little bit and relax and hang out together," Ashley said.

The sisters designed it all without stepping foot into the school.

"So we were sent some pictures before we saw this and we went to At Home and picked out all the furniture before actually walking into the space," Ashley said.

Though the ladies did it all for free, they say there's a reward that's so much better.

"Our favorite part of any renovation is just seeing the reaction afterward. So, I think it's sort of our driving motivation to do all of this work," Whitney said.

Looks like this surprise came just in time for "back to school" season.

It's safe to say these educators now have a 'Grade-A' escape space!

"This is totally different. Just the whole atmosphere is different. It's inviting. I feel like people are gonna wanna come here. Ultimately, if we're all here and happy, aren't the kids happy?" a teacher said.