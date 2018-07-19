Fort Worth police look for suspects after morning bank shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH-- It was a scary morning for people inside this Veritex Bank on Merrick street in Fort Worth.

It started around 9:20 a.m. when shots rang out leaving three female employees shot and suspects on the run.

Police are still trying to figure out if a robbery actually occurred.

Soon after, Fort Worth cops evacuated a nearby neighborhood and engaged in a standoff.

"Swat went in. They did a slow clear; high intensity. No issues came from that. It does not appear anybody was in the residents. What's going to happen now, is you're going to see a pretty large reduction to the amount of officers out here, but we're not leaving the scene. There will still be officers maintaining the scene. Now, what'll happen is, any sort of evidence gathering is going to take place." Fort Worth Police Sgt. Chris Britt said.

In the meantime, the FBI is assisting the department.

Together, the agencies are looking at security cameras to get a better idea of what actually happened this morning.

"Early on, three individuals were detained. Again, we have not confirmed that they were involved," Sgt. Britt said.

Veritex Bank released a heartfelt statement that said, in part:

"It is times like this that the Veritex family pulls together even closer. We ask for prayers for a healthy and positive outcome for our three teammates which we believe is the best medicine."

So far, police say the women's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

As the shooting victims recover, let's hope police can catch the perps!