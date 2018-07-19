Dallas teen creates Instagram page highlighting the stories of homeless families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- One volunteer in Dallas is trying to change the perception of people facing homelessness. The crazy part? She's only 16-years-old.

Jamie Perkins has been spending her free time volunteering at Vogel Alcove since she was seven.

"Pretty soon, we're going to be adults, and it's going to be up to us to help the world," Perkins said.

Vogel is a non-profit early childhood support center that looks after the children of homeless families during the day.

That way, parents can have a real chance to get back on their feet.

"If you're driving and you see a homeless person, the children aren't normally there," Perkins said. "These children are impacted so much by homelessness, and they're going to have that with them for the rest of their life."

Now, Jamie's taking her volunteer work a step further...

She's created an Instagram page called the Humans of Vogel Alcove to let the parents of these kids break down the stereotypes, and write their own narratives.

https://www.instagram.com/humansofvogelalcove/

"I've been interviewing the parents here about their stories," Perkins said. "I think the parents are misunderstood sometimes, or people forget about them and they deserve to have their stories heard."

On top of running the Instagram page, Jamie's already raised over $5,000 for Vogel Alcove. Talk about a great way to spend your summer break.