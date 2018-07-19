Dallas Cowboys named ‘World’s Most Valuable Sports Team’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Forbes magazine just released its annual list of 'The Worlds 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams' and guess who's on top -- again?! None other than North Texas' very own Dallas Cowboys!!!

According o the Forbes article published online Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys team is valued at $4.8 billion, remaining the most valuable sports franchise in the world, for the third consecutive year!

Coming in second, Manchester United, followed by Real Madrid, then Barcelona, and coming in fifth are the New York Yankees.