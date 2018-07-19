Collin County woman uses baby as human shield while robbing bank, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURPHY - A woman in Collin County tried robbing a bank and then tried to set it on fire. Then when police arrived she used a baby as a human shield!

This is her in the video, 36-year-old Evelyn Misumi. It all happened Wednesday afternoon at a Bank of America in Murphy. Police say she poured gasoline and lighter fluid on the floor of the bank.

As the woman was running out, police say they used a tazer and pepper spray, but Misumi was able to run to her car and grab a baby!! Police were finally able to arrest her.

The nine-month-old was taken to a hospital to get checked out, but is expected to be okay. Misumi is charged with robbery and endangering a child.