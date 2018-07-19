Co-workers donate their PTO to a new mother on maternity leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEWARD, NE -- For many of us, our jobs are where we spend a good chunk of our time during the week, so it makes sense that some co-workers may develop a family-like bond.

Well, some companies are taking it a step further to help new or expecting moms when it comes to taking maternity leave by allowing co-workers to donate some of their paid time off!

One woman in Nebraska, a state that doesn't require companies to have a set amount of time off for maternity leave, was able take 12 weeks of PTO after her coworkers pitched in to help.

And while this is considered an awesome act of kindness by most, others have pointed out this may actually highlight another underlying issue, which is the companies that don't give new mothers more paid-time-off after have having a baby.

Multiple studies have shown that allowing a mother the time to bond with her new baby helps the mother's physical and mental health, and encourages healthy nourishing methods like breastfeeding.

But if mom is worried about money, having that time off may be even more stressful.

Let's just hope more employers fall into this new trend so colleagues have the option to help one another out.

Guess it really does take a village after all!