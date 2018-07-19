Arrest made in attack of 12-year-old Fort Worth girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - After a long investigation, police in Fort Worth finally arrested the man suspected of attacking a little girl back in April. Today, that 12-year-old girl remains in the hospital, fighting for her life.

Terry Wayne King II is behind bars. The attack happened three months ago in a Fort worth neighborhood.

Police say the girl was walking to her bus stop when he physically attacked her. She was able to get away and make it to her bus stop, where the bus driver called 911.

King was arrested in Oklahoma City and is expected to be transferred over to the Tarrant County Jail. Police say they have no motive.

As for the 12-year-old girl, she remains in critical condition, the attack so brutal she needs a heart transplant.