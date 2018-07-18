Woman surrenders to Grand Prairie police in fatal hit & run of cyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - The woman suspected of killing a bicyclist in Grand Prairie in a hit and run has turned herself in to police. Kallie Wright of Fort Worth is now in custody.

Surveillance video from early Sunday, July 15 shows the moments after the hit and run where 38-year-old Wright allegedly fatally struck 42-year-old Calvin Middleton as he rode a bicycle near Beltline Road and I-20. Video shows the suspected vehicle leave, then return before again quickly taking off.

Police were able to locate the car and identified Wright after receiving several tips. She is now facing a charge of Accident Involving Death, a Second Degree felony.

Another woman with Wright during the alleged incident is not considered a suspect and is not expected to be charged.