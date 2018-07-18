Treat yo selfie by getting your face on a milkshake in Deep Ellum!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you’re all about your selfies and your instafood pics, Deep Ellum has a place for you!

DoHolics is opening on Friday by the owners of Chill360 (it's actually located right next door).

The place is serving cookie dough, milk shots and selfie milkshakes.

A milk shot is a cookie baked into the form of a shot glass, and it's filled up with a shot of milk!

The other brand new treat is a selfie milkshake.

It's literally a picture printed onto whipped cream.

“This is the first one in the US," says Usman Babar, the owner. "It took us almost a year to figure out how this all works.”

They had the idea for a while, but it took them a long time to get the machine because they had to get it somewhere else across the world.

“Whenever we are traveling we go to these places, we try these new things, and we always think, why can’t we bring it here you know?” says Babar.

Babar says millennial are all about food that not only tastes good, but looks good.

You know, we all love to Instagram our food.

When you walk up to the counter, you scan the barcode and upload whatever image you would like. Then they punch a few buttons and you got a milkshake with your face on it!

“They take just seconds to create all that,” says Babar.

They encourage you to get creative, you know valentines day, a marriage proposal, whatever floats your shake!

You can get yours on Friday during their grand opening!

32.776664 -96.796988

Related stories Dallas art teacher asking for your left over supplies for his classroom