The wait is over! I-35W finally opens in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- After a long four years of lane closures and traffic headaches, the construction on I-35W is finally over!

The ten mile project runs from I-30 North to US-287 and check this out, it cost a whopping $1.6 billion dollars to complete.

"I cant tell you how how thrilled we are at Tarrant County and the citizens of the entire Northern section are that this has been done and is complete. It gives those people an option on how to get to work on a timely fashion," said Gary Fickes of Tarrant County Precinct 3.

The newly rebuilt freeway has bypass lanes, new frontage roads, and two Texpress Lanes in each direction for those who are willing to pay to get to their destination a little quicker. But, if you think that was the end of the construction, think again!

"We are almost done with construction, you thought you were done with this but not quite yet," said Heather DeLapp, Sr. PR Manager for Ferrovial Agroman.

Work still needs to be done throughout the area including ramps and that should take several months. Lets hope that will not take another four years.