Thailand soccer team released from the hospital

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND -- The Thailand wild boars soccer team is finally making their way home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

A healthy and smiling team and their coach finally shared details of their experience. Some of the boys even apologized to their parents for not telling them they were going into the cave.

Sitting with them were the navy seals who helped rescue them.

During the press conference, the team answered the million dollar question most of us wanted to be answered: Why did they go into the cave in the first place?

The 25-year-old coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, who goes by Ake, said the boys were simply curious. They had never seen the cave before and wanted to explore it, and this wasn't out of the ordinary since they usually do activities together after practice.

After about an hour of exploration, the group realized the tunnels had flooded and by then, they were trapped. The coach says this was a lesson learned for all of them.

Speaking of lessons learned, billionaire businessman Elon Musk has apologized for accusing one of the rescue divers of being a pedophile.

This back and forth bickering started when expert diver Vernon Unsworth declined to use Musk's "kid-sized" submarine to save the boys, claiming it was just a PR stunt.

Musk Tweeted, "His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth..."

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

But Unsworth says this is not the end and he plans to take legal action.

"I am not gonna make any further comment about him but I think people realize what sort of a guy he is," Unsworth said.

On the bright side we're just happy to see this team happy and still going strong after all they've been through.