Technical Todd: Man calls police after being fouled during a basketball game in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, VA-- Basketball isn't always fun and games, especially when you get fouled.

Though it can get pretty heated on the court, it should never get to the point where the police are called. That's what happened in Virginia, when a couple of guys were playing a game at an L.A. Fitness gym.

One guy tweeted a picture saying, "for the first time in my life, I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard."

Today for the first time in my life...I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball. pic.twitter.com/9E8lp9fmwP — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

After that photo went viral, another guy posted videos from the incident, including, his conversation with the responding officers.

We don't know the 911 caller's name. But, for the sake of the trend, we'll call him 'Technical Todd.'

He joins 'Permit Patty', 'Barbecue Becky', 'Coupon Carl' and so many others.

Some are wondering why this is happening so much? But, maybe it's always been happening.

At least that's what hip hop artist 50 Cent thinks. He responded to incidents like these in a recent interview with The View.

It seems we're still trying to figure out if technology is a blessing or a curse.