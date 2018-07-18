Move over and park: DFW Airport changes loading zone policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW AIRPORT -- We've all been there... stuck in the messy airport lines at arrival and departures. Well, things are changing, folks.

DFW Airport is switching things up with a new policy. The hope is it will create a better flow of traffic and chaos.

So what's new? The airport is changing the curbside areas at all five terminals to active loading and unloading zones only. In other words, you will no longer be able to park or idle your car curbside while waiting for whoever it is you are picking up.

If you're not actively loading or unloading you'll have to find a parking spot.

"We don't want traffic to back up, we don't want congestion in the terminal area, we don't want people loading and unloading in the middle of the lanes," said Ken Buchanan of DFW Airport. "So its really important that we keep the flow moving and that's really purpose. To provide a better experience and a safer environment for our customers."

According to DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue, "there are more vehicles than ever at the airport," and with that comes new parking spots.

"We are opening up more than 1,200 one hour spots," Buchanan said. "So, if you need a little bit more time as a customer coming in, the garages are available to you and they are very convenient to the terminals."

Signs implementing the new policy will take full affect September 8th, and will be posted at all terminal curbsides.