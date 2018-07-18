Mother and son pulled from Grapevine Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE - A mother and her son in critical conditions after being pulled out from Grapevine Lake. It happened Tuesday afternoon.

Grapevine fire officials arrived at the scene as police gave CPR to one of the victims. The second person was quickly located underwater, about 100 feet off shore, by divers. Both were rushed to an area hospital.

We don't know the age of the victims. Police say neither the mother or son were wearing life jackets.

So far, four people have died in Grapevine Lake since May.