Irving plumbers ‘think pink’ to help fight breast cancer

IRVING - These days, it looks like plumbers are all about a little pink... or maybe a lot of pink.

"When they hear the message it's always a good thing," said Pink Plumber assistant manager Andrew Gillon. "It just gives us that extra little bit of nudge through the day."

No one likes having a plumbing issue, but over at the Pink Plumber, they're making sure that leaky faucet or golden throne issue serves a bigger purpose.

"We are passionate about donating to breast cancer research," said Texas Regional Manager Nick Srader.

As a whole, the company has donated about a quarter of a million dollars towards breast cancer research.

Who knew that bathroom back up could help you give back?

"There's not a person that you're going to meet that hasn't been touched by breast cancer somehow, or cancer of some sort," Srader said. "People are passionate about it. They want to talk about it."

So if you've got a problem with your backed up sink, you might just want to think pink.