Hundreds of Mini Cooper owners come to town to help fight hunger at AT&T stadium

ARLINGTON -- Calling all Mini Cooper owners across the country! The British car company is gathering as many people as they can who own one of the pint sized cars, to meet at certain locations to tackle hunger in America.

They're calling it "Mini Takes the States." On Wednesday they made their way to Dallas, meeting at AT&T Stadium. Over 1,000 minis were on site.

"Mini Takes the States is bi-annual event, it happens every two years and this is it's 7th running," said Nik Miles, an Automotive Expert. "This year we're actually raising meals and money for Feeding America which is the biggest network of food banks across America."

Two groups are traveling from the east and west coasts, through a total of 14 states. The last stop is Keystone, Colorado for the largest mini coop party in the world!

"In 2016 I think we raised $200,000 which I think was about a million meals, so it's always about trying to help out where we can," said Mini Cooper owner, Larry Anderson.

Outside of doing this for charity, drivers have found some interesting landmarks in the Lone Star State.

"We found some great spots in Paris, Texas, the big Eiffel Tower thing that they have over there that was great," said Mini Cooper owner, Sean Divincenzo.

Sounds like a fun way to do something good. After all, ain't no party like a mini cooper party, so let this bandwagon roll on!