Dallas police search for missing 9-year-old boy

DALLAS - Police in Dallas are looking for nie-year-old Oscar Briceno. He was last seen at about 1 p.m. July 17 in the 600 block of W. 12th Street in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas.

Police say Oscar may be a danger to himself. He is Latin, 5' 2" tall, weights 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray, short-sleeved shirt with blue and white plaid shorts.

If you see Oscar or have any information in this case, you're asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Person's Unit at (214)671-4268.