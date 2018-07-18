Chew on This: Haystack Burgers and Barley serves food with a side of family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Finding a great burger spot in Dallas isn't hard, but finding a great burger spot with a great story behind it is. Kevin and Jenny Galvan – owners of Haystack Burgers and Barley – are the exception. The duo made their mark with their first location in Richardson, now they're shaking things up in Big-D.

"We just love being together, so we love working together,” Jenny Galvan told Newsfix. “But I think more than that we just both get to use our strengths."

Jenny interacts with guests, while Kevin handles operations. And the fact that they're operating out of love, oozes into the food. Like a customer favorite, The Barn Burner.

"It's gonna have grilled poblanos, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese and a side of queso with it,” Kevin Galvan said.

"It's ingredients that we love,” Jenny Galvan said. "And anything that we can involve our queso in is always a win.”

But it's not all about burgers here. Chew on This: Haystack Burgers and Barley offers ranchero chicken stuffed jalapenos - and they're anything but average.

"It's a fourth-generation recipe we've been doing at all of our family restaurants,” Kevin Galvan told Newsfix. "We're very specific to the jalapeno we use, to the homemade ranchero sauce."

Fried to crispy perfection and served with ranch and queso.

And if you need a drink that'll keep you cool – and buzzed – ‘The Haymaker’ hits all the right spots.

"I like to say it's orange juice, lemonade, iced tea, and Maker's Mark, frozen into yumminess,” Jenny Galvan said.

And if you're in the mood for something sweet, the banana pudding is a must!

So, whether you're in Richardson – or Dallas – give Haystack Burgers and Barley a visit. You'll leave full in more ways than one.