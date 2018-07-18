Bride surprises nervous groom with brother in wedding dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUCSON, AZ -- Here comes the...brother-in-law?

One bride decided to pull a fast one on her new hubby by surprising him with her brother - dressed in bridal white!

"I was nervous, kind of stressed, kind of everything coming full circle, so much planning happening," the groom, Valentin Zherelyev said.

It wasn't cold feet, but those pre-wedding jitters were hitting the groom hard. So his bride-to-be put her brother in a wedding dress to calm her man's nerves for the first look reveal.

Based on these pictures, it was the perfect way to lighten the mood.

"It was hard to photograph because my eyes were watering, because I was laughing underneath my breath as much as possible," Photographer Nichole Cline said. "Val's reaction was just timeless. It could not have gone any smoother than it did."

The wedding photographer ended up posting the pics to Facebook where it's gotten thousand of likes, comments, and shares.

In case you were wondering, the bride eventually got her time to shine!

"It actually helped ease my nerves too, it was a really great start to the beginning of our story," the bride, Heidi Zherelyev explained.

A perfect start to a happily ever after!