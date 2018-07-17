Video released showing suspect in fatal hit & run in Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - Police are still looking for the driver who killed a man riding a bike early Sunday morning; video has been released by Grand Prairie police.

Newly-released video shows the moments after the hit and run that killed 42-year-old Calvin Middleton. Video shows the car returning to the scene where Middleton was fatally struck, before quickly taking off again.

Police say they believe the driver is a woman in her late 20s and the car, first thought to possibly be a Chevy Impala, may have been a 2008 dark-colored Chevy Malibu, with damage to the front end of the car, including a busted headlight.

If you have any information, contact Grand Prairie police.