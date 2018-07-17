Tinder tests letting users send Bitmojis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tinder is testing the use of Bitmoji on its application.

The dating app announced today that it will begin testing the use Bitmoji in Canada and Mexico.

Bitmojis are customizable avatars that you can make look like yourself dressed in different outfits and with different expressions. Using it will be as simple as connecting your Tinder account to your Snapchat.

Snapchat recently launched Snap Kit that allows third-party apps to use Snap's log-in and features, one of which is Bitmoji.

Users in the test markets will be able to send their Bitmoji in conversations with their matches.

Tinder hopes the addition of Bitmoji will provide users with a more personalized way to chat in addition to the gifs and emojis that already exist on the platform.

They haven't confirmed if or when the feature will be available in the U.S.