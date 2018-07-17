Second case of West Nile virus reported in Dallas County this year

DALLAS COUNTY – The second human case of West Nile virus in 2018 has been reported according to health officials.

Both patients were diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease and live in Irving, zip code 75601.

Symptoms for the virus include a high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, headache, disorientation, convulsions, stupor, coma and paralysis.

To protect yourself against West Nile, Dallas County Health and Human Services suggest utilizing protective measures to reduce risks, the “4Ds.”