Morning Hope: Vickery Trading is ‘sewing hope’ for refugee women in DFW

Vickery Trading Company is a business employing refugee women in our community and simultaneously setting them up for a successful life in America.

Thousands of miles from the countries they once called home, this group of women at Vickery Trading Company are stitching together a new life in America.

"We employ refugee women," Vickery Trading Company's Stephanie Giddens said.

A refugee is a person forced to leave their country to escape war or persecution who, due to such dangers, cannot return to their home.

And Giddens is now helping the refugee women in our community sew their way towards a little hope. "We train them to sew at a professional level, and on industrial machines, so that we can compete with normal quality goods in the marketplace. They make all of our goods, most of which are little girl's dresses," Giddens said.

The US offers safety to refugees, but they arrive with little resources or guidance – Vickery Trading Company is helping to change that. Most of the women's husbands are translators for the US military, preventing them from ever safely returning to their country.

"So we pay them a fare wage to work, but kind of the hallmark of our program is we spend an hour every day working on personal development and cultural assimilation. So reading, typing, literacy, domestic violence training," Giddens said.

Women stay in the program for a year and a half, sewing beautiful clothes for sale to the public, but with one main goal in mind. "They will be up and running as employable adults who earn income, pay taxes, and really navigate American culture well. They will feel comfortable being residents and parents of their children in school, and things like that.”

Besides buying the beautiful handmade clothing, with each maker's name stitched inside, you can get involved by becoming a mentor, offering childcare services, teaching English, and much more. Visit VickeryTrading.org to learn more.