How to safely buy/sell something from a person you met online

FORT WORTH - You've finally found the smartphone you were looking for online, and someone's re-selling it for the low-low!

Now, you just need to figure out how you can do business with this stranger, and still make it home safely.

"People have actually been shot at, or robbed for the items that they're trying to purchase," said Officer Jimmy Pollozani of the Fort Worth Police Department.

In Dallas, one of these exchanges turned deadly back in 2016, and Fort Worth Police are investigating a report from just last week where two suspects posed as buyers, and robbed victims of the shoes they were trying to sell.

"You definitely want to go in pairs, the more people you have, the better it is," Pollozani said. " We don't recommend going by yourself."

Meeting up during the daytime is also a good idea. If you don't know where to go, police say you could always just make the trade off in your local department's parking lot.

They've got surveillance, and well...cops!

Get your shop on, but be safe about it!