Dallas company introduces new CBD based soft drink, ‘Rocky Mountain High’

DALLAS -- Have you ever heard of weed soda? Well, it could be coming to a location near you.

A Dallas man has created a line of beverages called "Rocky Mountain High" and its ingredients include CBD oil, which stands for cannabidiol, a compound found in marijuana.

"Rocky Mountain High, hemp-infused beverages, was our first attempt at producing a beverage that was a healthy alternative to a cola beverage," said Michael Welch, CEO of Rocky Mountain High Brands.

And that's not all the company has to offer.

"We have several different delivery options in our Hempd line up. We have CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, capsules, sabs.

But don't expect to get that euphoric feeling after drinking a can of this soft drink.

CBD oil contains little to no trace of tetrahydrocannabidnol, or THC, which is the substance responsible for giving people that "high" feeling.

The product is the first medicine of its kind that's been federally approved and has actually been linked to multiple health benefits.

"The health benefits are based upon the qualities in the CBD oil that help relieve stress, relieve anxiety, relieve inflammation, help with sleep, and has been tied to treatment of certain diseases such as epilepsy," Welch said.

Guess this is one way to live above the influence!