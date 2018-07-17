Conroe woman attacked by lady who bit off her nose and ate it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, TX -- One Conroe woman got a bloody nose, but not the way you might think!

Tatiana was chilling in her backyard with a neighbor when all hell broke loose.

"I'm 28 years old. I don't have a nose anymore," she explained.

Cops say 41-year-old Jessica Collins tagged along with Tatiana and her neighbor to a bar, but when they got back to the house, Collins demanded alcohol and cigarettes.

When Tatiana didn't give her what she wanted and asked her to leave, Collins tackled Tatiana, bit off a piece of her nose, and swallowed it!

"I didn't have time to react, to push her away. I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn't. All I could remember was the taste of the blood in my mouth," Tatiana recalled.

"I've seen a lot. I've seen other parts bit off. I mean, it does happen," Constable Mark Herman from the Harris County Constable's Office said. "This case here is probably the first we've had in probably four or five years, but it does happen."

Tatiana needs major surgery and only has a couple weeks to get it done. Doctors say the surgery gets more complicated if the wound starts to heal. However, Tatiana doesn't have health insurance so she will have to pay an arm and a leg for a new schnoz!

Thankfully, her friends have her back, or technically her nose, and started a GoFundMe for the surgery. We're warning you, it's pretty graphic!

As for Collins, she was charged with misdemeanor assault-bodily injury and is out on bond.

So hide your noses! Who knows who she'll bite next.