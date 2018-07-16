Sam’s Club adds Polish dogs to the menu after Costco removes them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Days after Costo announced they're no longer selling their popular Polish dogs at food courts, Sam's Club is taking full advantage of the backlash.

Sam's Club will start serving Polish hot dogs on July 23 for $0.99!

"Let them eat Polish dogs" - Marie Samstoinette, probably. Polish dogs will be available at all Sam’s Club cafes starting July 23 for only $0.99! 🌭🌭🌭 pic.twitter.com/gyX9QtW0eH — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) July 12, 2018

Costo removed the dog to make room for healthier options, but customer will still be able to buy it in bulk away from the food court.

According to TODAY, Sam's Club's Polish dog addition was a direct response to Costco's removal.

Two-hundred Sam's Club locations already sell the hot dogs, but now they're offering them at all locations.