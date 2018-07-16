Majic Mic: Bad movie, great soundtrack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It`s summertime, the time where movie companies love to release their hottest movies for the blockbuster season. If you're anything like me, you love a great movie but you love a great soundtrack too. Well, sometimes, great soundtracks happen to terrible movies.

One of the first that comes to mind is Purple Rain.

I know it`s a cult classic, but when you really think about it, not the best motion picture. There are so many hits on the soundtrack, you can listen to the whole album from beginning to end.

Whitney Houston`s movie The Bodyguard is another one. Even though the movie only got 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, the soundtrack is awesome! Especially since Whitney`s biggest song came from this soundtrack...

Another horrible movie with a great soundtrack is the 1985 release Krush Groove!

Wow was that movie bad-- I've seen better film on teeth! The soundtrack was solid because you has The Fat Boys, Beastie Boys, Kurtis Blow and of course this classic:

Lastly when researching this topic, I noticed one movie just could not be ignored. Another bad movie with a great soundtrack is Fifty Shades of Grey.

With a score of only 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film under-performed the soundtrack. Which had music from Beyonce and this song from the Weeknd

