Man killed in Grand Prairie hit and run

GRAND PRAIRIE - A man going for a bike ride ends up dead after he is hit by a car and police are now looking for the suspect.

This happened Sunday morning at South Beltline Road at the I-20 east bound frontage road in Grand Prairie. According to police, the driver got out of her vehicle after hitting 42-year-old Calvin Middleton, but then quickly got back into her car and drive off.

Police say the woman was driving a black four door sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, like the one you see in the video. There is damage to the front end of the car, including the headlight being out.

If you have any information, contact Grand Prairie police.