Fort Worth Police install new air conditioning unit in elderly woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- It's like Christmas in July.

The Fort Worth Police Department gave the gift of cool air to an elderly woman whose air conditioner had gone out.

It all came about when Neighborhood Police Officers (NPOs) got concerned when they hadn't seen or heard from an elderly fort worth woman who lived on Michael Street.

Officers figured out the home belonged to Barbara Clark. Shortly after, they tracked her down at Harris Hospital, where she was being treated for severe dehydration.

"My lady friend called me and she said 'Barbara, what's wrong with you?'... She came and got me and took me to the hospital but we didn't tell nobody," Clark said.

When she got home from the hospital, her neighbor, Jose, worked hard to get her air conditioning unit up and running.

"I live on a very small income and I've got a unit that's very old... It finally quit"

"I was trying to fix her house unit but it's like 40 years old and every time I tried to fix it something goes wrong," Clark's neighbor Jose Avila said.

Though police didn't know how long it was out, they wanted to make sure it was never out again. With the help of the home depot on North Freeway, a couple of cops not only bought but also installed a brand new unit.

It's scary to think of what would have happened to Clark if police and neighbors had not been looking out for her.

"It's more than a neighbor now, it's more like a really good friend of mine. We just became really close," said Avila.

"Man, I really really appreciate it, a whole bunch," Clark said.

A story that proves just how important it is to "love thy neighbor".