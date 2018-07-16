BEST CONCIERGE EVER! Dallas dog greets guests staying at Hyatt Regency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Over at the Hyatt Regency, there's some pretty tough competition for employee of the month...or should we say, pretty "ruff" competition.

"He is a cute little guy, he meets and greets our guests," said Julie Eenigenburg, the Guest Experience Manager. "He is a huge asset to Hyatt, we believe in a pet friendly environment."

Leo is the Hyatt's four-legged frontman, and you can catch him hanging with guests around the hotel, making sure their stay is fun and furry!

Leo's resume is pretty stacked.

He's a rescue success story who loves taking selfies, works at a competitive rate (lots and lots of treats), and he's a big contributor in staff meetings.

"Leo is loved by all," Eenigenburg said. "Our guests especially love him, he has his own hashtag that the guests asked for, so it's #LeoAtHyatt."

If you're here for a holiday or big convention, you might just catch Leo styled in some of his favorite costumes.

"Game of Thrones was here a few months ago, and I was Khaleesi and he was my little dragon," Eenigenburg said.

If you're staying at the Hyatt Regency, just be prepared to get some wet nose kisses. Leo just wants to show some love!