Army veteran gifted new Irving home through national organization

IRVING -- A local veteran is getting a brand spankin' new place to call home.

Retired Major Eric King served 16 years in the United States Army. He was injured during combat and now walks with the assistance of a cane.

Monday was the official groundbreaking day for his new home.

"First off,I want to say to the mayor, thank you for having me and my family, senator, and everybody else a part of this, which I'm speechless for, this tremendous offer of giving me and my family a home," King said.

King's new mortgage-free home is specially designed as a one-story four-bedroom house so he can move around with ease. This gift that keeps on giving is a part of a nationwide project specifically aimed at housing veterans.

"Operation Finally Home started in 2005 and to date, we've dedicated over 150 homes in over 30 states and we're growing daily," Project Manager Ronnie Lyles, said

King says he thanks God for bringing him through rough and dark times and has a word of advice for soldiers who may some encouragement as he once did.

"Don't give up. Continue to fight. Contact someone who's there to help. Do not give up. I was in that situation and I didn't, and because of that I'm here today."

Wise words we can all use from a soldier who is clearly still a strong fighter.