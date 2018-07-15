Soccer fans get a kick out of watching World Cup final at Klyde Warren Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The World Cup final is the biggest sporting event in the world, and possibly the biggest local watch party for it on Sunday was at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas. France was the favorite both on the field and in the crowd, though plenty of people were hoping underdog Croatia could pull off an upset. Alas, France did indeed get the victory by a score of 4-2, claiming its second World Cup championship.

The watch party was a bittersweet affair for one celebrity spectator: FC Dallas and U.S. National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who could have played in the tournament had the U.S. not shockingly failed to qualify.

"Watching the World Cup final at Klyde Warren Park, it's a great atmosphere," said the Plano native. "But at the same time, we want to be competing in there. It's definitely a sour taste."

Hopefully 2022 will be much sweeter for the States, but--not surprisingly--oddsmakers have already declared the U.S. a longshot to win it all. Perhaps we can raise the trophy when we host the tournament in 2026? Now THAT would be sweet!