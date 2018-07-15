Former Papa John’s CEO blames marketing agency for leaked racial slur controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Papa John scandal is not going away anytime soon.

Founder John Schnatter, is saying Papa John's marketing agency tried to blackmail him to bury the story.

"They said you know we've got this issue. In fact, they even said if you don't... they wanted six million dollars to make it go away. I'm like, I'm not paying you six million dollars. And they made it pretty clear that if... the words were 'if I don't get my (bleep) money, I'm going to bury the founder' said one of the executives. So I'm not for sale. They can take the six million and whatever, they're not getting it, so, yeah they tried to extort us and we held firm. They took what I said and they ran to Forbes and Forbes printed it and it went viral."

Schnatter stepped down as chairman last week after he used a racial slur in a conference call. Now, the company is paying hard. Stock prices have plummeted earlier in the week and they're trying everything to win back customer support. They are trying their luck by having a special promotion two large one topping pizzas for $7.77.

The new Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie chimed in, in an open letter he said, "Racism and any insensitive language, no matter what the context simply cannot - and will not - be tolerated at any level of our company." He also said, "We want to regain trust, though I know we need to earn it. We will demonstrate that a diverse and inclusive culture exists at Papa John`s through our deeds and actions."

Well , actions usually speak louder then words. Let's hope Papa John's actions speak louder than the word Schnatter used.