A brief history of ice cream on National Ice Cream Day

RICHARDSON -- I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! And specially on National Ice Cream Day!

Yes, today we're celebrating one of America's favorite desserts! So we thought it appropriate to give you a little history lesson of the frozen treat: it goes way back to ancient times and its even said Alexander The Great used to enjoy his with some honey!

Fast forward to today, where the North Texas Honda Dealers are helping celebrate this day by giving away free ice cream!

But hey, the free ice cream they're scooping up isn't just for National Ice Cream Day! The North Texas ice cream truck will be stopping at various community events all the way through Labor Day!

"You can follow us at NTXHondaDealers on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram. That's where you can find out where we are going to be next," said Jazzmine Parker with the North Texas Honda Dealers.

So on hot days like these, make sure you grab yourself a cold one, we mean ice cream of course.