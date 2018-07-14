Special project encourages city to “Play on, Dallas!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Imagine being able to play the piano outside.

Well, Play on, Dallas! Is doing just that for residents of the city. Artist Leigha Lugo of Light Era Studios has teamed with the Office Of Cultural Affairs to bring you music, culture and artistic expression.

They are three painted pianos throughout the city to give everyone a chance to express their love for music and the arts.

"These pianos are to be perceived as an invitation. An invitation to come play the pianos, to enjoy someone else who is playing them, and also, to teach someone something, learn, collaborate together and form friendships," said Leigha Lugo

The special project launched in Main Street Garden Park and will go on until September

"A piano is kinda like an instrument of exchange between cultures where two people can just sit down and share ideas with each other through the medium of music. So, that's what really makes it such a beautiful thing," said Daniel Porter a musician at the event.

And guess what? You don't have experience playing the piano? That's okay, because Play on, Dallas! Is giving everyone the opportunity to play, anyway. Their pianos will be located at The Farmers Market, Dallas Love Field Airport, and Pegasus Plaza.

So, if you are feeling musical make sure you head down and Play on, Dallas!