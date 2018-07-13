See how much your precious keepsakes are worth at Heritage Auctions this weekend

DALLAS — What’s the price? We don’t know but appraisers do!

Twice a year, professional judges come to Dallas so you can see how much your valuables are worth.

Nothing is off limits!

“We see thousands of items all across the board. We’ll see paintings. We’ll see sculptures. We’ll see items of pop culture, vintage comic books,” Eric Bradley with Heritage Auctions said.

“It could be something from a movie. It could be something that was stage worn by David Bowie on stage. Or it could be a signed metallic album like we just got brought in to us,” Garry Shrum with Heritage Auctions said.

So, if you’ve been thinking about what you should do with you’re grandma’s old jewelry or your mom’s keepsakes, take it to heritage auctions between Friday, July 13 and Sunday, July 15.

You can bring up to three items for experts to evaluate by hand, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.

But when you go, don’t set your hopes too high.

“It ranges from items that may be worth several thousands of dollars to items that may be just worth sentimental value,” Bradley said.

If you’ve got something worth a pretty penny, you could cosign it into auction. There’s no pressure, though!

“When they arrive with their item, all they are looking for is strictly an estimated value that doesn’t mean they have to cosign the item to auction or sell it. They can take their item, get the value and take it home and enjoy it knowing what the items worth,” Bradley said.

So, if you’re hoarding gold,this is your chance to cash in!