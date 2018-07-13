MS-13 gang members indicted for Dallas violence spree

DALLAS – Eight gang members of MS-13 have been indicted on violence related charges across Dallas.

Charges include racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Each man faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

The men are identified as Kevin Cruz, 19; Jose Armando Saravia-Romero, 19; Jonathan Alexander Baires, 20; Jerson Guitierrez-Ramos, 20; Manuel Amaya-Alvarez, 21; Rolan Ivan Hernandez-Fuentes, 25; and Cristian Wilfredo Cabrera-Cuz, 26. The either man hasn’t been identified because he hasn’t been detained yet.

They’ve been accused of multiple attacks in DFW including machete attacks and shootings in Dallas and Irving.