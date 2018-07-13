Mother and daughter killed by 800 pound boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMOUNT, MN -- How many times have you been behind a truck on the road and worried about what might come flying out of that truck?

A mother and daughter are dead after an 800 pound boulder fell off a dump truck in Rosemount, Minnesota and crashed into their vehicle.

"You know it's very traumatic for the families and the officers as well. We don't see this type of accident every day," said Chief Mitchell Scott of Rosemount Police Department.

Karen Christiansen, 67, was driving and Jena, 32, were in their Toyota Avalon when the boulder fell off the truck, tumbled several times, and hit the car. Both women died from blunt force head trauma. Cops say it took four firemen to roll the boulder at the scene.

"It's evident to us that it was not secured in the back of the vehicle," said Chief Scott.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Joe P. Czeck, was arrested and booked into Dakota County Jail. Charges are pending against him. So, here's is a reminder: secure your load when traveling down the road. It really could be a matter of life or death.