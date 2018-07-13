Man took lewd photos in North Texas dressing rooms for past 8 years: Lake Worth police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE WORTH - Police say a man has been taking hundreds of inappropriate videos and photos of women in dressing rooms throughout North Texas for the past eight years. You may be a victim and you don't even know it!

Good news: the man is behind bars and facing charges. Lake Worth police arrested 32-year-old Alexander Martinez. Police say they also found on his phone videos of women inside their homes. It appeared he was recording them through a window.

If you know of any other similar incidents, or you think you are a victim, you are asked to contact police.