Have a blast out at Klyde Warren Park-literally!

DALLAS - These days, it seems pretty rare that we get to see kids, just being kids.

Klyde Warren Park is dousing out all of that day-to-day bad news with weekly summer water gun battles on Fridays.

"Kids should be able to have fun," said parent Arleen Davila. "It's really rare to see them outside and playing, so I think that this is a good way to get the kids up, out of the house."

It's free fun for all ages, and all you have to do is make sure that your water gun of choice doesn't look like a real weapon.

Oh yeah, and no water balloons! There are two more dates in the books for this battle royale, you just need to show up!

This is probably the best possible way to spend your lunch break.

"I think the kids are bullying on the adults, but i think everyone's having a good time," Davila said .