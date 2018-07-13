Greenville skydiving company gets backlash over ‘racist’ rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE - A skydiving company in Greenville is being called 'racist' for rules posted on their website.

One of them reads: "If you're in this country illegally, please go home and sky-dive in your own country. We don't want any money you obtained in the USA illegally."

It all started after a Facebook user shared a screen shot of the rules. Her post was shared over and over across North Texas. Since then, Skydive Tandem Greenville, also known as Dallas Skydive Lodge, has received hundreds of negative reviews on their Facebook page.

The owner defended his actions, telling the Dallas Morning News he strongly believes illegals should be returned to their country or "wait in line" to get citizenship, like his great-great grandmother did when she came from Germany.