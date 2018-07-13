Dog returned to owners after thief rides with her in stolen truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a happy ending to what could have been a tragic story after a crazy police chase that ended with the suspect being caught, and a dog returned to her owner.

"We were actually done with the job, we were cleaning off all our stuff and then all of a sudden somebody started yelling "someone is stealing your truck!"said the dog's owner Norman Junge.

Inside that truck was his 10-year-old dog Mia, that's when he says an unidentified man got in and took off and started a police chase. The man lead authorities on a chase through Dallas and Denton counties before the vehicle's right front and back tires gave out. Mia was later reunited with her owner.

"I'm so happy. The words couldn't even describe how happy I am to have this dog back. I mean this dog comes with me wherever I go, 24/7 I don't care at what time I wake up, two in the morning she is ready for work. She is the shop dog, that's what everybody calls her. Everyone knows her at the shop," said Junge.

But, not every story has a happy ending.

Dallas police shot and killed a man suspected of stealing cars. It all took place Friday morning when cops say a man crashed a stolen vehicle into a parked car.

"He hit a citizens vehicle, when the citizen came outside he fired shots. Officers received a call regarding active shooter," said Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

Police say the man drove the vehicle into a creek, got out of the car with weapon in hand and was ordered to drop it. They say instead of dropping the gun, the man pointed it at officers.

"He raised the weapon in the officers direction and they fired shots, striking the suspect he is now deceased," said Chief Hall.

No cops or bystanders were injured.